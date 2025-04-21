Left Menu

World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Shepherd to All

Pope Francis, a revered spiritual leader, passed away at 88, leaving a profound impact on global Christian unity. His dedication to fostering church unity and his advocacy for human dignity remain his lasting legacies. Metropolitan Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Mar Demetrios express profound grief and honor his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST
A collage of Pope Francis and Head of Indian Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III (right) (Photo/Reuters and special arrangement). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pope Francis, renowned for his spiritual leadership, passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, leaving the world in mourning. Known for his efforts to unite Christians globally, Pope Francis's vision will be fondly remembered by those who admired his work for unity within the Christian brothers and sisters, according to Metropolitan Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

In his message, shared on social media, Mathews III recollects his meeting with Pope Francis in 2023, where their bond was one of brotherly affection. The Pope's commitment to Christian unity was highlighted through his efforts, including engagements with the Malankara Church among others, illustrating his dedication to fostering those ties, as evidenced by the Fifth Catholic-Oriental Orthodox Churches Meeting earlier this year.

Pope Francis's untiring advocacy for human dignity, especially evident in his fight against human trafficking and support for refugees, marked him as a beacon of compassion. Despite his recent illness following an infection that led to double pneumonia, he managed to deliver a heartfelt Easter message calling for global peace and disarmament. The Christian world mourns a prominent leader, with Mar Demetrios underlining the deep void left by His Holiness's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

