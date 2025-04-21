POSHAN Abhiyaan: A Step Towards A Healthier India

In a significant effort to combat malnutrition and support healthy development, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra, distributed around 350 nutrition kits at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar, New Delhi. The event, organized by GAIL India Limited in collaboration with UNISED, was part of the POSHAN ABHIYAN initiative.

The Member of Legislative Assembly for Patparganj, Ravi Negi, alongside local councillors Renu Singh and Shashi Chandna, joined the gathering. Minister Malhotra highlighted POSHAN Abhiyaan as a pivotal government effort aimed at reducing malnutrition and enhancing health, immunity, and wellness, calling it a visible shift under the leadership of the Modi Government.

The seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada, commenced on April 8 and running until April 22, 2025, focuses on the first 1,000 days of a child's life, a critical developmental period. Malhotra lauded the initiative's blend of technology with tradition, noting the Poshan Tracker's role in providing real-time monitoring and improved access via a web app where beneficiaries can self-register.

Malhotra raised concerns about obesity, underlining that malnutrition also includes issues of overweight children. As India's battle against undernutrition continues, it is also addressing the growing challenge of childhood obesity driven by diets high in fats, sugars, salts, and low in essential nutrients.

He stressed the importance of recognizing each child's value as the future of the nation, urging collaborative efforts for a healthier and brighter future. India's commitment to nutrition is fundamental to its sustainable development goals, with a pledge for access to nutritious food for every family, aligning with the vision of a "Suposhit Bharat" pivotal for a "Viksit Bharat."

