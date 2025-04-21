Global Mourning: Tributes Pour in Following Pope Francis' Passing
Union Minister George Kurian and various leaders express their profound condolences over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025. Known for his advocacy for peace and justice, Pope Francis' legacy will continue to inspire world leaders and the Catholic community globally.
Union Minister George Kurian expressed deep condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, commemorating the spiritual leader as a symbol of peace and justice. Kurian highlighted the pontiff's relentless pursuit of justice, particularly for refugees, and his universal message of peace for humanity.
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also mourned, describing the day as sorrowful and recalling hopes of Pope Francis visiting India. The Pope, who breathed his last at 88 on Easter Monday, was known for spreading messages of compassion and peace globally.
The Vatican announced the commencement of a nine-day mourning period, Novemdiales, followed by the conclave to elect the next pope. Among the 252 cardinals worldwide, 135 are eligible to participate in the election process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, lauding Pope Francis' significant contributions to inclusivity and development. Modi cherished his interactions with the Pope, underscoring the pontiff's deep affection for the Indian people. The global Catholic community joins in mourning the monumental loss of a beacon of spiritual courage.
