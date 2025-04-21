Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Four Lives

A devastating crash claimed the lives of four individuals, while 20 others were injured when a pick-up van overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The vehicle, carrying wedding attendees, crashed on the Karondiya-Gada Road Monday evening.

Emergency services arrived promptly, tending to the injured, with six individuals requiring urgent care referred to Rewa Medical College, according to officials.

The tragic incident happened as the van attempted to avoid a bike, leading to the catastrophe. Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police and District Collector, are currently investigating the incident's cause.

