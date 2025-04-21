Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district resulted in the death of four people, with 20 others injured. A pick-up van carrying wedding attendees overturned on the Karondiya-Gada Road. Six severely injured individuals were taken to Rewa Medical College for further treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:46 IST
Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Four Lives
ASP Abhishek Diwan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating crash claimed the lives of four individuals, while 20 others were injured when a pick-up van overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The vehicle, carrying wedding attendees, crashed on the Karondiya-Gada Road Monday evening.

Emergency services arrived promptly, tending to the injured, with six individuals requiring urgent care referred to Rewa Medical College, according to officials.

The tragic incident happened as the van attempted to avoid a bike, leading to the catastrophe. Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police and District Collector, are currently investigating the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025