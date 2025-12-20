Left Menu

Anthony Joshua Delivers Knockout Blow to Jake Paul in Miami Showdown

In a Miami bout, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout. Despite Paul's resilience, Joshua's size and experience prevailed. The fight aired live on Netflix, drawing significant attention, even catching the interest of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dominated Jake Paul with a brutal sixth-round knockout in Miami, leaving the Internet star with a suspected broken jaw.

Joshua overwhelmed Paul in the fifth round and finished the fight with a powerful right hand in the sixth, marking his return after a 15-month hiatus. The event was broadcasted live on Netflix, reaching its vast audience.

Jake Paul, stepping up from cruiserweight, struggled against Joshua's advantage in size and experience. U.S. President Donald Trump praised Paul's courage in the face of significant odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

