Anthony Joshua Delivers Knockout Blow to Jake Paul in Miami Showdown

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dominated Jake Paul with a brutal sixth-round knockout in Miami, leaving the Internet star with a suspected broken jaw.

Joshua overwhelmed Paul in the fifth round and finished the fight with a powerful right hand in the sixth, marking his return after a 15-month hiatus. The event was broadcasted live on Netflix, reaching its vast audience.

Jake Paul, stepping up from cruiserweight, struggled against Joshua's advantage in size and experience. U.S. President Donald Trump praised Paul's courage in the face of significant odds.

