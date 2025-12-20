Kavem Hodge's Heroics Keep West Indies in the Game

Kavem Hodge's resolute batting performance played a crucial role in helping the West Indies avoid the follow-on during the third day of the final test against New Zealand. As the tourists, trailing 1-0 in the series, reached 381-6, Hodge remained unbeaten on 109, absorbing 254 balls and hitting 14 boundaries.

Anderson Phillip supported with a patient 12, facing 55 deliveries. Hodge commented on his innings, saying, "A batsman's currency is runs, and I'm happy to contribute to the team." Earlier in the day, Jacob Duffy dismissed both West Indies openers, leaving them at a precarious 110 for no loss.

Despite initial setbacks, Hodge forged valuable partnerships with teammates Tevin Imlach, Alick Athanaze, and Justin Greaves. After Athanaze and Greaves fell to Ajaz Patel and Daryl Mitchell, Hodge narrowly avoided an edge to slip before completing his second test century, ensuring West Indies stayed competitive in the match.

