Delhi High Court Ushers in New Registrar General

In a landmark appointment, the Delhi High Court has announced Judge Arun Bhardwaj as its new Registrar General, effective from May 1, 2025. The official notification came through a court order, underscoring a significant shift in the court's administrative leadership.

Bhardwaj, who is currently the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), brings with him a wealth of experience from adjudicating high-profile corruption cases. To ensure a smooth transition, he will initially serve as an Officer on Special Duty on deputation before taking on the full responsibilities of the Registrar General.

The outgoing Registrar General, Kanwal Jeet Arora, will return to his parent cadre after overseeing essential judicial administrative functions. Notably, Bhardwaj was appointed alongside Sanjay Bansal by the Supreme Court to preside over the coal scam trials in April 2021. His new position will involve managing the administrative operations of the Delhi High Court, focusing on case management, judicial workflow, and interdepartmental coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)