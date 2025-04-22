"Only people have power to destabilise a govt": JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy hits back at Kharge

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's reported statement that the "BJP was attempting to destabilise the Karnataka government", stating that it was "laughable" and "only the people have the power to destabilise a government". Kumaraswamy dismissed the claim, stating that no one could destabilise the Congress government in the state.

"It's laughable; no one can destabilise the Congress government, nor can anyone save the Congress government in the state. Only people have the power to destabilise a government," he told reporters a day earlier. This came following Kharge's statement regarding the BJP's alleged attempts to undermine the State government.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Congress President accused the BJP-led central government of "unnecessarily troubling" Congress leaders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against party leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. Speaking to ANI, Kharge vowed to hold protests nationwide against the move, alleging that the BJP is working against the law.

"There is nothing in the case... It was shut down for some time due to financial troubles. Sonia Gandhi tried to revive it with loans and donations. Now, they say that it is wrong to take a loan... BJP is working against the law. What is wrong is wrong, and we will prove it. Our protests will be held nationwide, and we want to tell the people that we are being troubled unnecessarily," he said. He further criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of targeting the Congress party to cover up its failures. Kharge claimed that the BJP-led government's economic mismanagement was spiralling out of control and said there was no vision or solutions, only attempts to divert attention from its mistakes.

In a social media post on April 16, Kharge wrote, "Your despotic Sarkar is hell-bent on targeting the Congress to whitewash its own sins. BJP's Economic Mismanagement is spiralling out of control. Desperation is gathering steam. No vision, No solution, only diversion!" (ANI)

