Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Illegal Weapon Smuggling Racket Exposed

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit arrested Gurwinder Singh alias Guri, unraveling a sophisticated weapon smuggling network with extensive links to the United States. Five illegal pistols were seized in the operation, underscoring a broader transnational criminal enterprise.

According to police sources, Gurwinder Singh is connected to Hardeep Singh, a notorious drug smuggler who fled to the USA in 2022. Preliminary findings suggest Gurwinder is involved in a smuggling alliance orchestrated by key handlers Gurlal Singh and Vipul Sharma, residing in the USA.

An FIR has been lodged at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, as efforts intensify to trace backward and forward linkages of this criminal web. Punjab Police affirmed their steadfast commitment to maintaining peace, amidst related operations such as an encounter in Tarn Taran involving weapon suppliers Sukhdev Singh and Sarban Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)