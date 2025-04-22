Mumbai Hosts Chhattisgarh's Industrial Showcase with CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Mumbai will become the epicenter of Chhattisgarh's industrial aspirations as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participates in key national events on April 23 and 24. These gatherings, hosted at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, will see Sai present Chhattisgarh's revamped industrial policy to industrial stalwarts and policymakers nationwide.

The itinerary's highlight includes the CMAI Fab Show on April 23, a prestigious meet organized by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, bringing together key textile industry players. Sai is expected to unveil enticing investment provisions specific to the textile sector under Chhattisgarh's new policy, with expectations high for the signing of significant MoUs.

The following day, Sai will attend the inaugural session of India Steel 2025 as a distinguished guest. Here, he will spotlight Chhattisgarh's strategic offerings for the steel sector. A special Round Table Meeting aims to foster discussions with potential investors, covering crucial topics like industrial clusters and policy incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)