China's Meituan Soars with Fourth-Gen Drone

China's Meituan, a leading player in the delivery service sector, has announced a significant breakthrough in its technological capabilities.

The company has obtained the low-altitude logistics coverage operation certificate for its self-developed fourth-generation drone. This certification allows Meituan to begin commercial operations nationwide, marking a new era in efficient delivery service.

The advancement underscores China's commitment to innovation within the logistics sector and sets a precedent for future developments in drone technology and its applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)