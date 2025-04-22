China's Meituan Soars with Fourth-Gen Drone
China's Meituan has achieved a major milestone by gaining the necessary certification for its self-developed fourth-generation drone. This approval enables the start of commercial low-altitude logistics operations across the nation, marking a significant advancement in China's logistics and delivery sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:24 IST
China's Meituan, a leading player in the delivery service sector, has announced a significant breakthrough in its technological capabilities.
The company has obtained the low-altitude logistics coverage operation certificate for its self-developed fourth-generation drone. This certification allows Meituan to begin commercial operations nationwide, marking a new era in efficient delivery service.
The advancement underscores China's commitment to innovation within the logistics sector and sets a precedent for future developments in drone technology and its applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
