From Dustbin to Desk: Visually Impaired Woman's Inspiring Journey to Government Service

Mala Papalkar, who was saved as an infant from a dustbin at the Jalgaon railway station, has shattered barriers by successfully passing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam. Mala, now a government officer, overcame immense challenges to secure her role as a revenue assistant at the Nagpur Collectorate.

Visually impaired since birth, Mala's journey from a rehabilitation center in Amravati to this milestone is an inspiring tale of determination. Amid doubts, she demonstrated resilience by clearing the exam last May.

Her success story credits Shankar Baba Papalkar, a Padma Shri award-winning social worker, who not only gave her a name but also provided loving care. His ashram in Amravati serves as a haven for over 123 orphaned and differently-abled children.

(With inputs from agencies.)