Fibe and Mirae Asset Forge Alliance to Enhance Credit Access for Middle-Income India

Fibe, a prominent Indian fintech company, has teamed up with Mirae Asset Financial Services to enhance credit access for salaried individuals across India. This collaboration targets middle-income groups, offering personal loans of up to ₹5,00,000 through a seamless digital process.

The partnership is set to capitalize on the evolving borrowing trends, ensuring borrowers from numerous Indian cities receive timely access to financial solutions. Akshay Mehrotra, Fibe's CEO, emphasized the initiative's goal of expanding financial inclusion by reaching more customers nationwide.

Echoing this sentiment, Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO of Mirae Asset Financial Services, celebrated the partnership's potential to offer hassle-free financial solutions to retail borrowers, marking a significant step in Mirae Asset's strategic journey to solidify its position in the lending market.

