Fibe and Mirae Asset Forge Alliance to Enhance Credit Access for Middle-Income India

Fibe partners with Mirae Asset Financial Services to broaden credit access for salaried individuals in India, focusing on the middle-income group. This digital partnership aims to offer personal loans up to ₹5,00,000 through a streamlined online process, enhancing financial inclusion and aligning with evolving borrowing habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:30 IST
Fibe and Mirae Asset Forge Alliance to Enhance Credit Access for Middle-Income India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fibe, a prominent Indian fintech company, has teamed up with Mirae Asset Financial Services to enhance credit access for salaried individuals across India. This collaboration targets middle-income groups, offering personal loans of up to ₹5,00,000 through a seamless digital process.

The partnership is set to capitalize on the evolving borrowing trends, ensuring borrowers from numerous Indian cities receive timely access to financial solutions. Akshay Mehrotra, Fibe's CEO, emphasized the initiative's goal of expanding financial inclusion by reaching more customers nationwide.

Echoing this sentiment, Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO of Mirae Asset Financial Services, celebrated the partnership's potential to offer hassle-free financial solutions to retail borrowers, marking a significant step in Mirae Asset's strategic journey to solidify its position in the lending market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

