Election Commission Dismisses Allegations of Voter List Manipulation in Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission of India has rebuffed claims by the Congress party regarding alleged manipulation of voter lists during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The EC asserts that all voting procedures were conducted transparently and in compliance with legal standards, highlighting the integrity of the electoral process amidst rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:43 IST
A voter showing his inked finger (File Photo/@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission faced allegations from the Congress party of vote manipulation during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, claiming that 65 lakh votes were added within an hour, an assertion they describe as impossible.

Countering these claims, EC sources confirmed that voting procedures were closely monitored with agent presence at polling booths. The EC emphasized adherence to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, ensuring electoral rolls were meticulously prepared and made available to all political parties.

Responding to accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing these issues in Boston, the EC released a detailed statement dismissing the allegations as baseless. They reiterated the global recognition of India's transparent election process, condemning unfounded claims as disrespectful to the election staff and representatives involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

