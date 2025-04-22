Russia Signals Readiness for Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russia is open to discussing a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to cease strikes on civilian infrastructure. However, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that no concrete plans for talks between the two nations currently exist, although President Vladimir Putin is prepared to explore the issue.

Both Ukraine and Russia are under international pressure to foster progress in curbing the conflict, which has stretched into its fourth year. This development follows a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a possible halt to American efforts to broker peace in the region.

Zelenskiy underscored Ukraine's willingness to engage in dialogue to prevent civilian casualties and called for a ceasefire. His call for discussions has been met with caution from Moscow, which emphasized the need to distinguish between civilian and potential military targets, considering the complexities of negotiating a peace settlement with a recent Easter truce as a reference point.

(With inputs from agencies.)