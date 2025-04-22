Crisis in Ethiopia: Malnutrition Aid Halted Amid Funding Shortages

The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended malnutrition treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia this week, citing severe funding shortages. The U.N. agency warned that millions more could lose access to vital aid if additional funds are not secured.

WFP's financing, sourced from 15-20 donors including the United States, has seen cuts this year, according to Zlatan Milisic, WFP Country Director in Ethiopia. Despite exemptions from U.S. aid freezes, the agency has struggled to secure financing for 2025, with over 10 million people in Ethiopia facing severe food shortages amid conflict, extreme weather, and regional instability.

Milisic reported that WFP has already reduced food rations but has now reached a breaking point due to the lack of funding. Consequently, the organization has been forced to suspend treatment programs this week. The situation remains dire as 3.6 million people risk losing access to assistance if funding does not arrive by June.

