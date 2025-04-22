Tencent Cloud's Breakthrough Success: Revolutionizing Bank Closures

In a groundbreaking development for the financial sector, Tencent Cloud's integrated '6T' suite facilitated seamless year-end financial operations for over 60 banks throughout China.

Notably, Bank X became the first major state-owned bank to transition fully to a distributed architecture, using Tencent's technology to power its core systems, including customer information and credit card management.

The initiative showcases Tencent Cloud's growing influence in the financial industry, as their infrastructure solutions enable banks like the Agricultural Bank of China and Ping An Bank to achieve flawless execution of complex financial tasks.

