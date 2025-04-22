Next Wave of Market Leaders: Embrace the Nifty Next 50

In the dynamic Indian economy, the Nifty Next 50 Index stands as a platform for burgeoning market leaders. Comprising companies surpassing midcap status yet not in the Nifty 50, this index highlights future potential blue-chip stocks across sectors like e-commerce and retail.

The Bajaj Finserv Nifty Next 50 Index Fund offers investors a cost-effective avenue to participate in the economic growth of these emerging entities. The fund's New Fund Offer extends from April 22 to May 6, 2025, facilitating a strategic entry point at Rs. 10 per unit.

Notably, over the past 15 years, 44 companies have advanced from the Nifty Next 50 to the Nifty 50, showcasing the index's potential as a stepping stone for market leadership. With India poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, investors have a compelling opportunity to benefit from long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)