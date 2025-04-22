Left Menu

Aiman al-Mudaifer to Lead NEOM: Vision 2030's New Architect

Aiman al-Mudaifer is set to be appointed as CEO of NEOM, Saudi Arabia's ambitious $500 billion mega-project. His appointment signals further oversight from Saudi's PIF, amidst financial challenges. NEOM remains central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying away from oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:47 IST
Aiman al-Mudaifer to Lead NEOM: Vision 2030's New Architect
NEOM

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to officially appoint Aiman al-Mudaifer as the CEO of NEOM, the country's transformative $500 billion project. According to sources, Mudaifer's leadership reflects the Kingdom's intensified focus on diversifying away from oil dependencies.

The appointment comes as global oil tensions push Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, into economic recalibrations. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), spearheading the Kingdom's financial strategies, is revisiting investment modalities amidst fiscal challenges impacting NEOM and other projects.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through Vision 2030, remains steadfast in evolving new economic frameworks. Despite setbacks and scale-downs like The Line, NEOM remains pivotal, with Mudaifer's extensive experience purported to steer its successful execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025