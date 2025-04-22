Left Menu

India's Agricultural Renaissance: Driving Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights agriculture as vital to India's economy and key to realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. He lauds advancements in wheat production and urges continued innovation. The importance of dairy farming and diversified agriculture is also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at an event in Karnal, Haryana, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored agriculture as the backbone of India's economy, emphasizing its pivotal role in achieving the future vision of a developed India by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Chouhan celebrated India's agricultural advancements, particularly in wheat production, which ranks second globally only to China. He called for further innovation in developing new crop varieties, emphasizing the importance of high-yield, climate-resistant seeds. The minister highlighted the essential role of integrating farmers with scientific advancements to boost productivity.

Chouhan, alongside Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Bhagirath Choudhary, also highlighted the significance of dairy farming in India's cultural and economic fabric. They applauded the contributions of institutions like ICAR and NDRI in diversifying agriculture and enhancing the Indian dairy industry's reach on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

