Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Power Line Challenges Amid Conflict

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is getting electricity from only one external line due to military activity. Russian management stated that repairs will start soon, and radiation levels are normal. Previously relying on backup generators, the plant has faced power outages amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:39 IST
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is facing challenges as it depends on a single external power line, according to the facility's Russian management. The other line was taken offline due to military activity in the region, although radiation levels are reportedly stable.

Europe's largest nuclear plant has been under Russian control since March 2022 and is not generating electricity but requires external power for cooling nuclear material to prevent a meltdown. The facility experienced total power outages earlier this month, though these were resolved, with accusations of shelling being traded by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

This September and October, the nuclear plant endured a month-long disconnection from external power, operating on diesel generators until a damaged line was repaired during a locally brokered ceasefire, assisted by the U.N. nuclear agency. Repair efforts are now prioritized for the current offline power line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

