Global Market Rally Fuels Sensex and Nifty Surge

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a robust surge in early Wednesday trading, buoyed by a global market rally and fresh foreign fund inflows bolstering investor confidence.

Key IT players like HCL Tech led the charge, posting significant gains following an 8.1% rise in net profit, attributed to large contract deals. Other top gainers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services, while stocks like Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India lagged.

This positivity followed a strong rebound in U.S. markets, with President Trump's reassurances about the Federal Reserve and potential easing of U.S.-China trade tensions. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude also saw a modest rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)