Left Menu

Global Market Rally Fuels Sensex and Nifty Surge

The Sensex and Nifty indices rose sharply on Wednesday due to a global market rally and foreign fund inflows. IT stocks such as HCL Tech and others were key gainers. Positive sentiment was buoyed by U.S. markets bouncing back and optimistic remarks from President Trump regarding U.S.-China tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:04 IST
Global Market Rally Fuels Sensex and Nifty Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a robust surge in early Wednesday trading, buoyed by a global market rally and fresh foreign fund inflows bolstering investor confidence.

Key IT players like HCL Tech led the charge, posting significant gains following an 8.1% rise in net profit, attributed to large contract deals. Other top gainers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services, while stocks like Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India lagged.

This positivity followed a strong rebound in U.S. markets, with President Trump's reassurances about the Federal Reserve and potential easing of U.S.-China trade tensions. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude also saw a modest rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025