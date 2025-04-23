Tragedy in Pahalgam: Lives Shattered by Terrorist Attack

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday has plunged families into mourning nationwide, affecting communities as far apart as Maharashtra's Nagpur. "My younger brother went there for a holiday," said a distressed family member, speaking to ANI. "We're unable to reach him, despite multiple attempts."

Another family member expressed profound concern upon hearing the news through television. "We last spoke on April 17," they shared, "and since then, we've been consumed with worry, attempting to contact them continuously." For another family, the relief of knowing their loved ones were alive came as a partial consolation.

Tragedy struck the Dwivedi family in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with the loss of Shubham Dwivedi in the attack. His cousin, Saurabh, revealed the heartbreaking details: "Shubham got married on February 12. He was in Pahalgam with his wife when he was tragically shot in the head. The gunfire reportedly commenced after asking for names."

The attack has also claimed the life of Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was on leave with his spouse in Pahalgam. "Just days ago, we celebrated his wedding," lamented Narwal's neighbor in Haryana. "Now, terror has shattered these moments of joy."

With tensions running high, many tourists have cut short their holidays. Sameer Bhardwaj from Delhi had planned to visit Pahalgam but decided to return. "Seeing the situation, we thought it best to leave," he recounted. "This kind of incident is unprecedented in the area."

In the wake of the assault, security forces have intensified search efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hurriedly convened a meeting upon his return from Saudi Arabia, gathering top officials like EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval to strategize a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)