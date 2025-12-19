Stepping Up Vigilance: Security Forces Intensify Search in Jammu

In a bid to enhance security, extensive search operations have been launched by security forces and police across three districts in the Jammu region: Samba, Kishtwar, and Rajouri.

Acting upon specific intelligence inputs about suspicious movements, multiple teams initiated cordon and search operations, initially in Ghagwal, Samba district, which is currently underway.

Similar operations have been carried out in Kishtwar's Singhpura area and across villages in Rajouri. The Indian Army has also engaged in substantial efforts, including internet suspensions, to neutralize any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)