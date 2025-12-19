Stepping Up Vigilance: Security Forces Intensify Search in Jammu
Security forces and police conducted extensive search operations in Samba, Kishtwar, and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region following reports of suspicious activity. With increased vigilance, the operations include a complete internet suspension in the area to prevent potential threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance security, extensive search operations have been launched by security forces and police across three districts in the Jammu region: Samba, Kishtwar, and Rajouri.
Acting upon specific intelligence inputs about suspicious movements, multiple teams initiated cordon and search operations, initially in Ghagwal, Samba district, which is currently underway.
Similar operations have been carried out in Kishtwar's Singhpura area and across villages in Rajouri. The Indian Army has also engaged in substantial efforts, including internet suspensions, to neutralize any potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CoGTA Urges Heightened Vigilance as Festive Season Brings Thunderstorm Risks
Security Forces Intensify Search in Rajouri Amid Suspicious Movements
Unveiling ICGS Amulya: A New Era in Maritime Vigilance
Corruption Unveiled: Vigilance Catches Police Inspector Red-Handed
Security Forces Heighten Vigilance After Udhampur Firing Incident