Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Community Mourns

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left families across India in mourning. Among the victims was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and Shubham Dwivedi, whose recent marriages add to the tragedy. Authorities have initiated search operations to hunt down those responsible as security concerns rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:39 IST
Security Forces in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday has resulted in widespread mourning across India. In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a family anxiously awaits contact from their injured relative who was visiting Pahalgam.

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, mourns the loss of Shubham Dwivedi, who was vacationing with his wife. His cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, shared their despair as Shubham's wife informed their family of his fatal shooting.

Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, stationed in Kochi and a newlywed, perished in the attack as well. Navals neighbor recounted recent celebrations overshadowed by the tragic news. Security operations are underway to apprehend the culprits, while the attack has instilled fear among tourists, prompting early departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

