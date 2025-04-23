Grit and Ambition: Ashish Raghuvanshi's Journey to UPSC Success

In an exemplary feat of dedication and ambition, Ashish Raghuvanshi, a 23-year-old from Digoda village, has made headlines by securing the 202nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Naresh Raghuvanshi, stationed at the Superintendent of Police office in Gwalior, Ashish accomplished this remarkable success in his first attempt, making his community proud.

Ashish's journey began in Ashoknagar district, where he completed his primary education before moving to Delhi University for graduation, completed in 2022. During his college years, he diligently prepared for the civil services, following standard study materials and maintaining consistent newspaper reading habits, a strategy often recommended by course toppers.

Speaking about his achievement, Ashish said, 'Dreams do come true with consistent effort. I have always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer, inspired by my father's profession and encounters with local officials such as the district collector.' His success, praised by Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmvir Singh and celebrated by his emotional father, is expected to inspire other children from the police community, emphasizing the power of perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)