Shockwaves Across the Nation: Unity Amidst Pahalgam Tragedy

Congress MP KC Venugopal arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, denouncing it as a 'shocking and condemnable incident.' Speaking to reporters, Venugopal expressed national solidarity with families affected by the tragedy.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit echoed these sentiments, describing the attack as one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir's history. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged support from the local government, linking the attack to a recent statement by Pakistan's Army chief.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid a wreath at a ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. He later chaired a high-level security meeting and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising severe repercussions for those involved in this act of terror.

