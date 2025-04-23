Left Menu

Shockwaves Across the Nation: Unity Amidst Pahalgam Tragedy

Congress MP KC Venugopal visited Srinagar to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Alongside other leaders, he condemned the incident and emphasized national unity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed harsh consequences for perpetrators and briefed Prime Minister Modi about the attack, which has deeply shaken the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:30 IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP KC Venugopal arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, denouncing it as a 'shocking and condemnable incident.' Speaking to reporters, Venugopal expressed national solidarity with families affected by the tragedy.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit echoed these sentiments, describing the attack as one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir's history. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged support from the local government, linking the attack to a recent statement by Pakistan's Army chief.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid a wreath at a ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. He later chaired a high-level security meeting and briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising severe repercussions for those involved in this act of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

