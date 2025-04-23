Left Menu

Kashmir Attack Sparks Security Concerns Amid Conflicting Claims

In the aftermath of a Pahalgam terror attack, claims about injured intelligence personnel have been disputed. Official sources confirmed a single Intelligence Bureau officer, on leave, was killed. The Union Home Minister met victims' families, and security operations intensified, while the nation mourns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:17 IST
Security forces in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the chaos following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the victims. Some social media sources speculated that intelligence officers were targeted. However, officials have dismissed these as inaccuracies, confirming only the tragic death of one Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer on leave, while civilians were the primary casualties.

The somber atmosphere at Srinagar airport, where coffins of the victims arrived, underscored the attack's tragic aftermath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar, meeting with bereaved families and paying respects to the deceased in a heart-wrenching ceremony. The attack, one of the gravest since the 2019 Article 370 abrogation, left a deep scar on the nation and highlighted ongoing security vulnerabilities.

In response, security forces have launched extensive operations to apprehend the attackers, who are believed to be part of a Pakistan-sponsored terror group. Heightened security measures have left usually bustling streets deserted, reflecting the community's shock and grief. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has facilitated additional flights to aid victim families, while the region braces for further developments amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

