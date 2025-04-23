Left Menu

Kashmir Unites in Condemnation: Leaders Decry Pahalgam Terror Attack

Leaders and political parties across Kashmir condemned a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for unity and development. Awami Ittehad Party's Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh highlighted its impact on 'Kashmiriyat,' while BJP's Kavinder Gupta blamed Pakistan. A collective call for a shutdown reflects widespread outrage and solidarity with victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:51 IST
Kashmir Unites in Condemnation: Leaders Decry Pahalgam Terror Attack
Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's political and social landscape unified in denouncing the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where concerns over regional identity and safety have come under scrutiny. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh stressed that the attack not only challenges the valley's peace but strikes at the heart of 'Kashmiriyat,' advocating for continued safety and development.

The incident, attributed to a security lapse, spurred calls for a 'bandh,' finding support from various organizations. Despite the magnitude of the attack, Sheikh urged not to let fear overshadow tourism or economic activity, emphasizing security measures and collective responsibility to safeguard visitors.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta attributed the violence to Pakistan, labeling it as one of the deadliest post-Article 370 attacks. In light of this tragedy, political factions, including the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), rallied for a full-scale shutdown, urging public participation to visibly express grief and opposition to terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

