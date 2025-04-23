New Sanctions Strain U.S.-Iran Dialogue Amid Nuclear Talks
Washington imposes new sanctions on Iran's energy sector, casting doubts on U.S. intentions for productive dialogue amid upcoming nuclear negotiations. Iran's Foreign Ministry criticizes these actions as contradictory to U.S. claims for dialogue. High-level discussions are set to occur, seeking a framework for a potential nuclear agreement.
In a new twist ahead of crucial nuclear negotiations, the United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's energy sector. Iran's Foreign Ministry has called out these sanctions, arguing they demonstrate a lack of genuine intent for dialogue from Washington.
The sanctions specifically target a major Iranian liquified petroleum gas magnate, continuing President Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign aimed at eliminating Iranian oil exports entirely. Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, accused the U.S. of contradicting its own stated goals of negotiation.
As the clock ticks towards this weekend's high-stakes talks in Oman, there is still a sliver of cautious optimism. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, after visiting Beijing, remains hopeful for progress, expressing confidence that a fair deal could be reached if the U.S. maintains a constructive approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stocks surge after President Trump announces a 90-day pause on tariffs except for China, sending the Dow up 1,800 points, reports AP.
Donald's Diagnostic: Former President Trump's Fitness Unveiled
President Trump's Health: A Detailed Overview
President Trump seeks to rebalance global trade so that the US, with friends like India, can build a better future: Vice President JD Vance.
In meeting with Vance, PM Modi conveyed greetings to President Trump; says he looks forward to Trump's visit to India later this year.