Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP Leadership Over Women's Respect

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party, has publicly criticized BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, accusing them of aspiring to convert India into a 'Kaurav Rajya'. Mufti claims this would be a place where women are disrespected, contrary to the ideals of secularism upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.

The controversy intensified following an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. At an event in Patna, Kumar sparked backlash by removing the veil of a Muslim woman doctor. Giriraj Singh defended Kumar's actions, provocatively suggesting that the woman could 'go to hell' if she didn't approve of the appointments.

Mufti drew parallels between Singh's mentality and the Kauravs, who famously disrobed Draupadi. Her daughter, Iltija Mufti, has filed a police complaint against Nitish Kumar, demanding accountability. As of now, officials have not confirmed if the FIR has been lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)