Left Menu

Assam CM Assures Safe Return of Pahalgam Attack Survivor Amid Heightened Security

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ensured the swift return of an Assamese survivor. Coordinating closely with the central government, efforts are underway to facilitate safe travel back to Assam. Security remains a top priority amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:59 IST
Assam CM Assures Safe Return of Pahalgam Attack Survivor Amid Heightened Security
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached out to a survivor from Assam, stranded in the Kashmir valley following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, assuring a prompt return for their family. The state government is actively coordinating with the central government to ensure their safe passage back to Assam.

Assam CMO stated that they have been briefed about the attack's events and are prioritizing the family's return. On social media platform X, CM Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to apprehending those responsible for the heinous act, expressing confidence that Bharat will hold the culprits accountable.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed the state administration to manage traffic between Srinagar and Jammu, aiding tourists' departure amid ongoing security concerns. The J-K government has announced financial aid for victims' families, while security forces intensify efforts to track down the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025