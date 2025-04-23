Assam CM Assures Safe Return of Pahalgam Attack Survivor Amid Heightened Security

The office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached out to a survivor from Assam, stranded in the Kashmir valley following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, assuring a prompt return for their family. The state government is actively coordinating with the central government to ensure their safe passage back to Assam.

Assam CMO stated that they have been briefed about the attack's events and are prioritizing the family's return. On social media platform X, CM Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to apprehending those responsible for the heinous act, expressing confidence that Bharat will hold the culprits accountable.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed the state administration to manage traffic between Srinagar and Jammu, aiding tourists' departure amid ongoing security concerns. The J-K government has announced financial aid for victims' families, while security forces intensify efforts to track down the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)