Continued Terror in Pahalgam Sparks Call for Action on PoK

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi declared that such incidents would persist until Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is merged with India. Addressing the issue on social media platform X, Chaturvedi attributed responsibility for the attacks to Pakistan, labeling it a 'terror hub' seeking relevance.

This statement follows a brazen assault by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, a tragedy that has sparked widespread outrage across India. Chaturvedi's comments underline long-standing concerns about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and its impact on India's national security.

Following the attack, the central government has significantly heightened security measures in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally assessed the situation, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a team to support local authorities. Led by a Deputy Inspector General, the NIA has joined forces with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to meticulously investigate the attack. The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility, with the NIA collecting forensic evidence to identify those accountable.

