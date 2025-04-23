MEIL Makes Power Play with Landmark Nuclear Reactor Deal

Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has made a significant entry into the nuclear energy sector with a mammoth order valued at approximately Rs 13,000 crore from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

The deal, which involves supplying two 700 megawatt nuclear reactors for the Kaiga Units 5 & 6 in Karnataka, was secured through a Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process, wherein MEIL outperformed major competitors like BHEL and L&T.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, MEIL is a leading Indian infrastructure entity known for its diverse operations across numerous sectors, including power, water, hydrocarbons, and electric mobility, among others.

