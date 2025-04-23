Indian Air Force Mourns Fallen Hero Corporal Tage Hailyang

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday solemnly commemorated the life of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who tragically lost his life in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The force expressed its condolences to Corporal Hailyang's family, recognizing his service and sacrifice.

'All air warriors of the Indian Air Force are grieving the loss of Corporal Hailyang in the Pahalgam terror incident,' the IAF stated on social media platform X, 'and extend heartfelt condolences to his family during this time of immense sorrow. We stand in solidarity with all families affected by this tragedy and wish for a swift recovery of the injured.'

Expressing profound sorrow, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to Corporal Hailyang, who hailed from the Lower Subansiri district. Chief Minister Khandu highlighted his bravery and dedication as sources of national pride, offering condolences to the bereaved family and acknowledging the immense loss to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)