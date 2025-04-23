Left Menu

Indian Air Force Mourns Fallen Hero Corporal Tage Hailyang

The Indian Air Force and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourn the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Hailing from Tajang village, he is remembered as a brave soldier whose untimely death is a national loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:09 IST
Indian Air Force Mourns Fallen Hero Corporal Tage Hailyang
Corporal Tage Hailyang (Photo/X@Indian Air Force). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday solemnly commemorated the life of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who tragically lost his life in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The force expressed its condolences to Corporal Hailyang's family, recognizing his service and sacrifice.

'All air warriors of the Indian Air Force are grieving the loss of Corporal Hailyang in the Pahalgam terror incident,' the IAF stated on social media platform X, 'and extend heartfelt condolences to his family during this time of immense sorrow. We stand in solidarity with all families affected by this tragedy and wish for a swift recovery of the injured.'

Expressing profound sorrow, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to Corporal Hailyang, who hailed from the Lower Subansiri district. Chief Minister Khandu highlighted his bravery and dedication as sources of national pride, offering condolences to the bereaved family and acknowledging the immense loss to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025