RBI's Strategic Rate Cut: A Move to Revitalize Growth

In a strategic move to enhance economic growth, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra endorsed a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate, aligning with fellow members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The committee, led by Malhotra, reduced the short-term lending rate to 6 percent on April 9, reflecting a similar reduction strategy implemented in February. This decision aims to invigorate private consumption and foster a revival in private corporate investment.

With the inflation rate aligning closely with the 4 percent target and growth at a moderated pace, the monetary policy must continue to support domestic demand amidst a volatile global economic landscape. The next MPC meeting is slated for June 2025.

