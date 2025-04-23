Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity Amid Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday strongly condemned the perpetrators, labeling them as 'cruel' and distanced from any faith. Speaking to reporters, Madani lauded the spirit of unity in Kashmir, where local communities and mosques openly denounced the violence, reinforcing the region's tradition of harmony.

Expressing his shock, Maulana Madani stated, 'I am deeply shocked by the incident. These individuals attacked families on a leisure trip, falsely using religion as a pretext—it's an act of cruelty disconnected from true faith,' he said. He described their actions as a significant challenge to peace and called for more vigilance.

Madani addressed the claim that attackers asked for victims' names before killing them, emphasizing that not only non-Muslims but also three Muslims, who were tourist guides, were martyred. He praised their sacrifice, noting that mosques in the region made announcements disowning the violent act, reflecting Kashmir's enduring spirit of brotherhood.

The President urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation from all possible angles, expressing solidarity with victims and rejecting any association of the criminals with religion. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Anantnag's Government Medical College to meet those injured in the attack. Earlier, Shah toured the scarred Baisaran meadow, marking one of the biggest attacks since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Security forces have since launched operations to track down those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)