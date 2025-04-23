Left Menu

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity Amid Tragedy

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani condemned the attackers, calling them cruel and faithless. He praised Kashmir's unity as locals denounced the violence. Maulana Madani urged a thorough investigation while Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the affected region and met with victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:38 IST
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity Amid Tragedy
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday strongly condemned the perpetrators, labeling them as 'cruel' and distanced from any faith. Speaking to reporters, Madani lauded the spirit of unity in Kashmir, where local communities and mosques openly denounced the violence, reinforcing the region's tradition of harmony.

Expressing his shock, Maulana Madani stated, 'I am deeply shocked by the incident. These individuals attacked families on a leisure trip, falsely using religion as a pretext—it's an act of cruelty disconnected from true faith,' he said. He described their actions as a significant challenge to peace and called for more vigilance.

Madani addressed the claim that attackers asked for victims' names before killing them, emphasizing that not only non-Muslims but also three Muslims, who were tourist guides, were martyred. He praised their sacrifice, noting that mosques in the region made announcements disowning the violent act, reflecting Kashmir's enduring spirit of brotherhood.

The President urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation from all possible angles, expressing solidarity with victims and rejecting any association of the criminals with religion. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Anantnag's Government Medical College to meet those injured in the attack. Earlier, Shah toured the scarred Baisaran meadow, marking one of the biggest attacks since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Security forces have since launched operations to track down those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025