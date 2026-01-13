Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance with India's New BSL-4 Lab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted the severe threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to humanity, urging experts to devise a comprehensive strategy to counter this challenge. AMR occurs when pathogens resist medicinal treatment, increasing health risks. A new BSL-4 lab in Gujarat aims to bolster research against contagious microorganisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:27 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance with India's New BSL-4 Lab
Antimicrobial Resistance
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as a significant threat to humanity, urging experts to devise a comprehensive roadmap to tackle the escalating challenge.

Shah, after laying the foundation stone for the BSL-4 Biocontainment Facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, termed AMR a 'silent disaster'. He emphasized the necessity for medicine literacy, research, and public awareness on the issue. According to the WHO, antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to medication, making infections tough to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness and death.

He stressed that AMR results from not completing antibiotic courses, misprescription by doctors, and improper antibiotic use. He urged for strategic measures, including research and public education, to mitigate AMR risks that threaten societal and individual health, especially as AMR can transmit from pregnant women to children. Shah also hailed the establishment of the BSL-4 lab in Gujarat, which allows research on dangerous viruses, highlighting its potential to enhance India's biosafety landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

 India
2
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organis...

 United States
3
RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

 India
4
Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026