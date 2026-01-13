Amit Shah Calls for Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance with India's New BSL-4 Lab
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted the severe threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to humanity, urging experts to devise a comprehensive strategy to counter this challenge. AMR occurs when pathogens resist medicinal treatment, increasing health risks. A new BSL-4 lab in Gujarat aims to bolster research against contagious microorganisms.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as a significant threat to humanity, urging experts to devise a comprehensive roadmap to tackle the escalating challenge.
Shah, after laying the foundation stone for the BSL-4 Biocontainment Facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, termed AMR a 'silent disaster'. He emphasized the necessity for medicine literacy, research, and public awareness on the issue. According to the WHO, antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to medication, making infections tough to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness and death.
He stressed that AMR results from not completing antibiotic courses, misprescription by doctors, and improper antibiotic use. He urged for strategic measures, including research and public education, to mitigate AMR risks that threaten societal and individual health, especially as AMR can transmit from pregnant women to children. Shah also hailed the establishment of the BSL-4 lab in Gujarat, which allows research on dangerous viruses, highlighting its potential to enhance India's biosafety landscape.
