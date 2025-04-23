Morocco's Bold Move Towards Energy Diversification

In an ambitious move to diversify its energy portfolio, Morocco announced on Wednesday its initial steps towards establishing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near the Mediterranean city of Nador. This development marks a strategic pivot from the country's current coal-reliant energy architecture.

With an aim to amplify its renewable energy footprint to 52% of the total capacity by 2030, the Moroccan energy ministry has filed an expression of interest for the LNG terminal. The facility will integrate with an existing pipeline connecting Morocco to Spain and span industrial zones in the northwestern cities of Mohammedia and Kenitra.

Moreover, the LNG terminal initiative complements a broader initiative to link Moroccan resource needs with Nigerian gas fields via a vast, $25 billion project pipeline over 6800 km. Supported by West African group ECOWAS, the project, presently in its advanced planning stages, promises enhanced regional energy collaboration.

