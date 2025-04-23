Left Menu

Morocco's Bold Move Towards Energy Diversification

Morocco is taking steps to diversify its energy sector by planning a liquefied natural gas terminal near Nador while progressing towards a renewable energy goal. The project ties into a larger plan to link Morocco with Nigerian gas fields through a massive pipeline project supported by ECOWAS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move to diversify its energy portfolio, Morocco announced on Wednesday its initial steps towards establishing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal near the Mediterranean city of Nador. This development marks a strategic pivot from the country's current coal-reliant energy architecture.

With an aim to amplify its renewable energy footprint to 52% of the total capacity by 2030, the Moroccan energy ministry has filed an expression of interest for the LNG terminal. The facility will integrate with an existing pipeline connecting Morocco to Spain and span industrial zones in the northwestern cities of Mohammedia and Kenitra.

Moreover, the LNG terminal initiative complements a broader initiative to link Moroccan resource needs with Nigerian gas fields via a vast, $25 billion project pipeline over 6800 km. Supported by West African group ECOWAS, the project, presently in its advanced planning stages, promises enhanced regional energy collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

