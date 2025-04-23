Left Menu

Haryana's Journey to Balancing the Sex Ratio

Haryana's sex ratio stands at 911, showing improvement from past disparities. Efforts include cancelling licenses due to PCPNDT Act violations and shutting down unauthorized MTP centers. 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' camps are planned for April 25 to address villages with extremely low ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST
On Wednesday, Haryana officials reported a sex ratio of 911 according to the Civil Registration System portal, marking progress in a state long challenged by gender disparity.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Director General of Health Services, noted that specific attention is being paid to areas with notably low sex ratios, based on detailed data compiled from villages stretching from 2019 to March 2025. Concerning violations of relevant health acts, Dr. Virender Yadav announced recent punitive measures including the cancellation of licenses.

The state ceased 379 of 1,500 Medical Termination of Pregnancy centers and aims to curtail illegal MTP kit sales through rigorous monitoring. Initiatives such as the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' camps are set to uplift areas with critical gender imbalances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

