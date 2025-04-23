Haryana's Journey to Balancing the Sex Ratio

On Wednesday, Haryana officials reported a sex ratio of 911 according to the Civil Registration System portal, marking progress in a state long challenged by gender disparity.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Director General of Health Services, noted that specific attention is being paid to areas with notably low sex ratios, based on detailed data compiled from villages stretching from 2019 to March 2025. Concerning violations of relevant health acts, Dr. Virender Yadav announced recent punitive measures including the cancellation of licenses.

The state ceased 379 of 1,500 Medical Termination of Pregnancy centers and aims to curtail illegal MTP kit sales through rigorous monitoring. Initiatives such as the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' camps are set to uplift areas with critical gender imbalances.

