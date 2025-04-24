U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Delicate Balance on Uranium Enrichment

In a critical standoff, the United States is pressuring Iran to cease its uranium enrichment activities as part of a deal that would allow for a peaceful nuclear program. However, Iran firmly insists on retaining its right to enrich uranium, a stance it categorizes as non-negotiable.

The backdrop of these tense discussions is a longstanding U.S. effort to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapon capabilities. President Donald Trump's administration has intensified this with a 'maximum pressure' sanctions campaign and has not ruled out military action should Iran refuse to alter its nuclear trajectory.

As both nations prepare for a third round of discussions in Oman, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials have emphasized that Iran can pursue a civil nuclear program by importing enriched material, akin to other global practices, allowing them to sidestep the enrichment process themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)