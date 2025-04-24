Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Nation's Outcry Against Terror
The terror attack in Pahalgam has cast a shadow over India. Sushil Nathaniel from Indore was among the victims, leading to widespread grief. The attack, reminiscent of past tragedies, sparked national outrage and calls for action against Pakistan. High-profile leaders cut short visits to attend to the crisis.
- Country:
- India
In an atmosphere of profound sorrow, the Nathaniel family of Indore mourned as the body of Sushil Nathaniel, tragically killed in a terror attack, was prepared for his final rites. Sushil, a branch manager for LIC, was slain during a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir, leaving behind his injured daughter, Akanksha.
Details emerged late Tuesday night from Jema Vikas, the sister-in-law of the deceased, after Sushil's son, Ostin, relayed the grim news. Jema recounted the horror as reported by family on the scene: Sushil was forced at gunpoint to recite Kalma but affirmed his Christian faith instead, before being fatally shot by the assailants. His daughter Akansha suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Amidst this tragedy, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, cut short industrial meetings in Mumbai to honor another victim, Dinesh Miraniya. Miraniya perished in what is being described as India's deadliest attack since the 2019 Pulwama incident. The attack has rekindled public and political outcry, with figures like Vinod Agarwal condemning it as an assault on Hindutva.
Politicians and citizens vow retribution, with the Chief Minister assuring that India will take decisive action. Measures already initiated include suspending the Indus Water treaty, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and declaring certain Pakistani diplomats Persona Non Grata, reflecting India's firm stance against Pakistan's alleged involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement
Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: AAP MLA's Allegations Stir Controversy
Controversy Escalates Over Waqf Amendment Act in Jammu and Kashmir
Probe Launched into Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir