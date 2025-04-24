Bandipora Police Crack Down on Lashkar-e-Toiba Module, Arrest Four

In a significant crackdown, Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested four individuals allegedly associated with the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The arrests are part of efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle a terrorist module planning attacks on security forces and non-locals, local authorities reported on Thursday.

Following credible intelligence, Bandipora Police initiated a manhunt and set up coordinated checkpoints across the district. The police, along with the 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force and sections of the 13 RR, successfully set up a joint checkpoint at Kanipora Naidkhai Sumbal. Officers apprehended Mohammad Rafiq Khanday and Mukhtar Ahmad, recovering illegal arms including two Chinese hand grenades, a 7.62 MM Magazine, and 30 rounds of ammunition. A related case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for further legal proceedings.

In a parallel operation, Bandipora Police, with support from the 3rd Bn CRPF and the 13 RR Ajas camp, formed another checkpoint at Sadunara Ajas. They detained Rayees Ahmad Dar and Mohd Shafi Dar, uncovering similar illegal armaments. As investigations continue, the suspects have confessed to being overground workers for LeT, tasked with targeting law enforcement and communities in the surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)