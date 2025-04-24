Nationwide Protests Erupt After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, nationwide protests have ignited across India. Demonstrations reflect the public's fierce anger, as citizens mourn the senseless loss, revealed in acts such as candlelight vigils and the burning of Pakistani flags.

Protests stretched from the national capital, where Indian Youth Congress members expressed their outrage, to Telangana and even within Jammu and Kashmir. In Srinagar, prominent political figures, including J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, led marches demanding accountability and justice.

On the diplomatic front, India announced a firm stance by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, shuttering the Attari integrated checkpost, and restricting Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. These decisions surfaced after a critical Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As Indian families grieve for the victims, they call for robust action against those responsible for this atrocious act.

