Pahalgam Tourism Crumbles: Terror Attack Ripples Through Local Economy
The Pahalgam region in Jammu and Kashmir faces uncertainty following a deadly terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese. The tragedy has severely impacted the local tourism industry, a crucial lifeline for residents, casting doubts over future economic recovery.
Once a vibrant hub of commerce and travel, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir is now overshadowed by tragedy after a terror attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists. This incident has plunged the local tourism-dependent economy into turmoil, with businesses and families facing an uncertain future.
Residents recount the devastating impact on their livelihoods, with one chef, having served tourists for three decades, voicing fear over his economic future. With the tourism season disrupted, many locals who rely heavily on this sector now face severe financial distress.
India has reacted strongly against Pakistan, accused of harboring terrorists, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and implementing diplomatic measures. This includes closing the Attari Check Post, nullifying the SAARC Visa Exemption, and reducing diplomatic staff. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed these decisions in a press briefing highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism.
