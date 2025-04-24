Left Menu

World Bank's Power Surge: Lebanon's $250 Million Boost to Conquer Energy Crisis

Lebanon receives a $250 million loan from the World Bank to combat persistent electricity issues, addressing the critical shortage of imported fuel responsible for regular power outages across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move to combat its ongoing electricity issues, Lebanon has secured a $250 million loan from the World Bank, as confirmed by the finance ministry on Thursday.

The country has been grappling with regular power outages, stemming from a severe fuel shortage which has long disrupted daily life and economic activities.

This financial aid aims to alleviate the energy crisis by addressing the fuel shortage, promising some relief to the nation's persistent and pervasive electricity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

