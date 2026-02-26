Africans Deceived: The Recruitment Crisis in Ukraine's War

In a worrying development, South Africa and Kenya have seen citizens increasingly involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Thursday, Pretoria reported the deaths of two South Africans on the front lines, while a Nairobi court charged a man for trafficking 25 Kenyans to fight for Russia.

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry clarified that the two deceased were not part of a group of 17 duped into fighting for Russia and later repatriated. They offered no details on how the deaths occurred. Russian authorities have denied any involvement in illegal recruitment activities.

The situation in Kenya escalated with Festus Arasa Omwamba facing charges for trafficking under false pretenses. Despite the Russian embassy's denial, Kenya's National Intelligence Service suggests over 1,000 Kenyans were recruited through a network involving recruitment agencies and government officials.