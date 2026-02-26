Left Menu

Africans Deceived: The Recruitment Crisis in Ukraine's War

South Africa and Kenya face issues of citizens being drawn into the Ukraine war. Two South Africans were killed, and 25 Kenyans were trafficked, with 22 rescued. Russian authorities deny illegal recruitment, while Kenya charges a man for deception. Over 1,700 Africans reportedly fight for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a worrying development, South Africa and Kenya have seen citizens increasingly involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Thursday, Pretoria reported the deaths of two South Africans on the front lines, while a Nairobi court charged a man for trafficking 25 Kenyans to fight for Russia.

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry clarified that the two deceased were not part of a group of 17 duped into fighting for Russia and later repatriated. They offered no details on how the deaths occurred. Russian authorities have denied any involvement in illegal recruitment activities.

The situation in Kenya escalated with Festus Arasa Omwamba facing charges for trafficking under false pretenses. Despite the Russian embassy's denial, Kenya's National Intelligence Service suggests over 1,000 Kenyans were recruited through a network involving recruitment agencies and government officials.

