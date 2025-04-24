Shiv Sena, JDU Endorse Government's Stance Following Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Janata Dal (United) have publicly aligned themselves with the central government. Despite being unable to attend an all-party meeting, representatives from both parties extended their full support to government initiatives.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant conveyed their firm backing to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, emphasizing solidarity with the government's response to counter the attack. Sawant expressed regret at missing the meeting but assured unwavering support from Shiv Sena (UBT) in a written communication.

Separately, Janata Dal (United) cited scheduling conflicts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhubani, Bihar, as the reason for their absence. Nonetheless, JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha reaffirmed the party's support for government actions in the aftermath of the tragedy in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)