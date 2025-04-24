Left Menu

Shiv Sena, JDU Endorse Government's Stance Following Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena and Janata Dal (United) extend support to the central government after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, despite not attending the all-party meeting. Figures from both parties affirm backing for government measures against the attackers, prioritizing national security and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:48 IST
Shiv Sena, JDU Endorse Government's Stance Following Pahalgam Attack
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Janata Dal (United) have publicly aligned themselves with the central government. Despite being unable to attend an all-party meeting, representatives from both parties extended their full support to government initiatives.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant conveyed their firm backing to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, emphasizing solidarity with the government's response to counter the attack. Sawant expressed regret at missing the meeting but assured unwavering support from Shiv Sena (UBT) in a written communication.

Separately, Janata Dal (United) cited scheduling conflicts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhubani, Bihar, as the reason for their absence. Nonetheless, JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha reaffirmed the party's support for government actions in the aftermath of the tragedy in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025