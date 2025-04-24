Norway's Wealth Fund Faces Significant Loss in Tech Sector
Norway's $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the largest globally, faced a substantial quarterly loss of 415 billion Norwegian crowns, equivalent to $39.72 billion. The loss is primarily attributed to negative returns in the tech sector, reflecting challenges amidst market fluctuations. The conversion rate is $1 to 10.4493 Norwegian crowns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's colossal sovereign wealth fund, valued at $1.7 trillion and ranking as the world's largest, has reported a concerning quarterly loss amounting to 415 billion Norwegian crowns.
This loss, heavily influenced by negative returns within the tech sector, underscores the current volatility and challenges in global financial markets.
The loss, converted to approximately $39.72 billion USD, highlights potential vulnerabilities in the fund's investment strategies amidst a fluctuating market. Current exchange rates place the US dollar at 10.4493 Norwegian crowns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Modi to Address Market Fluctuations Amid Global Tariffs
Current Metal and Commodity Prices Amidst Market Fluctuations
Trump Administration Defends Tariff Tactics Amid Market Fluctuations
India's Soyabean Oil Imports Surge Amid Global Market Fluctuations
Blackstone's Strategic Gains Amid Market Fluctuations