Amritsar Locals Support Border Closure Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Residents of Amritsar support the Indian government's closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post and other diplomatic measures following a Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite disruptions to personal travel plans, locals and business owners endorse the government's actions as a firm response to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:23 IST
Morning visuals from the Attari Integrated checkpost in Punjab's Amritsar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Amritsar, residents have shown strong support for the Indian government's decision to close the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) and undertake other diplomatic actions after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The locals condemned the attack and stood by the government's measures even as it disrupted some of their travel plans.

A tourist from Rajasthan, Surinder Singh, expressed disappointment over the postponed plans for his brother's wedding in Pakistan, a consequence of the border closure. He told ANI, 'I was going to Pakistan today for my brother's wedding, but it will be postponed now. My grandmother and her sons living split between Pakistan and India feel the impact keenly, especially after such a wrong and unjust attack on tourists.'

Meanwhile, Shaitan Singh, a relative of Surinder, voiced uncertainty about future plans, acknowledging the gravity of the incident carried out by terrorists. He noted the closure's impact and the future unpredictability, while business communities in Amritsar, though concerned about economic effects, reiterated their solidarity with the government's hardline stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

